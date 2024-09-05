Bhubaneswar: Two teachers from Odisha were felicitated with the National Teachers Awards-2024 by President Droupadi Murmu at a special event in New Delhi today.

Altogether 50 teachers from across the country were felicitated with the prestigious award on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Bigyan Bhawan in the National Capital.

Santosh Kumar Kar, a teacher at Jaya Durga High School at Narla in Kalahandi district, and Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a teacher at Billesu Government High School in Rayagada district, were felicitated with the National Teachers Awards-2024.

Each awardee received a certificate of merit, a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that teachers have to prepare such citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising. She stated that moving ahead in life is success, but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others.

“We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in the meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers,” she said.

The President said that teachers play the most important role in success of any education system. Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility, she added.

She pointed out that often teachers pay special attention only to those students who perform well in exams. However excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson, some child might have leadership skills, and another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out, opined the President.