Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha have been invited to the Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kiran Dagara of ward no. 10 at Rairangpur and Ramjit Tudu of Govindpur village under Badampahar police limits have been invited to this year’s Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kiran Dagara, who belongs to a poor family, used to sell bhog and puja materials in front of temples during festivals.

“I have received an invitation to attend the Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am very much excited to travel to the National Capital and remain present at the reception,” she said.

Tudu is a language activist and he has been digitizing his mother tongue Santali and giving it an online identity since last several years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised Tudu, who is now working as a Revenue Inspector in the state government, during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

It is worth mentioning here that Mayurbhanj is the home district of President Droupadi Murmu.