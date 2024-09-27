Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Angul district today awarded death penalty to two persons in connection with a triple murder case that took place around seven years ago.

The Additional District Sessions Judge, Athmallik, awarded death penalty to Prakash Behera and Nanda Kishore Sethi after convicting him in the murder of three members of a family—Biranchi Nayak, his wife Tarini and their son Naba—at Gambharimaliha village under Kishore Nagar police limits in Angul on October 9, 2017

Nanda Kishore is a resident of Gamharimaliha while Prakash belongs to Kalapatanali village under Thakuragarh police limits. Prakash is the brother-in-law of Nanda Kishore.

The court convicted the duo under Section 302, 201 and other relevant Sections of the IPC after examining the witnesses and evidence collected by the police during the investigation.

As per the case records, Biranchi and his wife Tarini had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Maa Maheswari self-help group (SHG) for some purposes.

Nand Kishore and Prakash had killed the couple and their son to loot the money from them.

The bodies of Biranchi, his wife and son were found at three different places with their throats slit.

While Tarini’s body was found in their home, the bodies of Biranchi and his son were spotted at two different places away from their house.

The police had arrested the two accused three days after the crime. The cops had seized a sharp weapon and blood-stained clothes from the accused. During interrogation, the duo had confessed to the crime.