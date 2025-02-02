Bhubaneswar: The police have arrested two persons, including one from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the acid attack on a lawyer in Odisha’s Gajapati district in November, last year.

The arrested have been identified as D. Ventak Rao of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati and Duda Satisha of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The cops have seized a bike and a mobile phone from the accused duo.

The incident had occurred at Jangam Sahi under Paralakhemundi police limits on November 9, 2024. Two miscreants reached the residence of lawyer P. Rama Rao on a bike in the afternoon and pressed the calling bell.

The duo threw acid on the lawyer once he opened the door and fled the spot. The police had registered a case in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

The Paralakhemundi police had formed a special team to probe the incident and nab the accused. The cops had also examined the CCTV footage from the locality as part of its investigation into the case.