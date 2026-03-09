Bhubaneswar: Two persons died and three others sustained critical injuries after a car hit an autorickshaw on the outskirts of the Odisha capital today.

The speeding car reportedly hit the autorickshaw on the National Highway (NH)-16 near the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatni area in the afternoon.

Among the five passengers of the autorickshaw, two died on the spot and the remaining ones sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

On being informed, a team of the Jatni police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The cops have also seized the two vehicles and launched a probe into the incident.