Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and another was injured critically after a vehicle overturned in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The incident took place near Gobinda Prasad under Bhapur police outpost limits in Dhenkanal.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Parida and Silu Behera of Kandabindha village in Dhenkanal. Bubuna Rout, who sustained critical injuries in the mishap, also belongs to the same village.

The trio met with the mishap while travelling in a Mahindra Bolero. The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control over it while approaching an uphill on the road.

Sagar and Silu died on the spot while Babuna sustained critical injuries. Locals rescued Babuna and rushed him to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.