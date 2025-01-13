Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and another was critically injured in a mishap on National Highway (NH)-16 in Odisha capital today.

The road accident took place in Janla area of the city. The mishap led to disruptions in vehicular traffic on the NH.

A speeding car, on its way from Khurda to the capital city, hit another vehicle (Tata Ace) coming from the opposite direction after crossing the median on the NH-16, locals said.

The collision was so severe that two persons were killed on the spot while another one left with grievous injuries. The two vehicles were badly damaged in the accident, they added.

On being informed, Info Valley police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital. They have also launched a probe into the mishap.