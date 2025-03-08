Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and two others were critically injured in a road mishap in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The accident took place near Amrudi under Lahunipara police limits in Sundargarh in the evening.

According to locals, an unidentified vehicle rammed a pick-up van near Amrudi.

The driver and helper of the pick-up van were killed on the spot. One of the deceased persons has been identified as Salim Ansari while the identity of the second one is yet to be ascertained.

Two persons—Jafer Ansari and Md. Illyius—sustained critical injuries in the mishap.