Bhubaneswar: Two Maoists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security personnel on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border today.

The encounter took place on the border of Odisha’s Nuapada and Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district.

The Maoists were killed during a joint operation involving the personnel of Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, and the CRPF.

The security personnel have seized huge quantities of arms, ammunitions and Maoist items from the spot, said the Odisha Police in a statement.

The joint operation was conducted on the basis on an intelligence input that some Maoists gathered inside a forest in Chhattisgarh, which is just 5 km away from the Odisha border, last night.

An exchange of fire between the security personnel and the Maoists took place during the joint operation today morning.

At least two Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire. The security personnel have launched a combing operation at the forest soon after the encounter.