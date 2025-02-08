Bhubaneswar: Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in a forest under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Malkangiri district today.

The deceased were the students of MV-72 Nodal School in Kalimela area of Malkangiri. The two girls were aged around 12 and they were in Class-VII, locals said.

The duo went missing from their village on February 6 (Thursday). Their families had lodged two separate complaints in this regard with police on February 7 (Friday).

However, the two girls were found hanging from a mango tree in a nearby forest today morning.

Some locals spotted the bodies hanging in a dupatta and informed the incident to police.

Soon the cops rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies before sending them for postmortem.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident. They also visited the nodal school and talked to the teachers and other students as part of their investigation.

A scientific team has also been called in to assist in the probe.