Bhubaneswar: Two minor boys were reportedly charred to death as a haystack caught fire in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The incident took place at Balakira village under Baunsuni police limits in Boudh.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Urma (8) and Krishna Bhoi (5), were close relatives.

The haystack caught fire while the two boys were enjoying a bonfire near it in the evening.

They sustained severe burn injuries as a portion of the burning haystack fell on them.

Hearing their screams, family members rescued the two boys and rushed them to Baunsuni Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition.

However, the duo was declared as dead on arrival by the doctors. On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.