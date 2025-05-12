Bhubaneswar: Two more Odisha-cadre IPS officers are likely to go on central deputation.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of 20 IPS officers from different state cadres for holding the post of Inspector General (IG) and equivalent at the Centre.

Senior Odisha-cadre IPS officers Rajesh Kumar (1998 batch) and Anup Kumar Sahoo (2006 batch) have been empaneled by the ACC for holding the post of IG or equivalent at the Centre.

Kumar is now serving as the Additional Director General of Special Armed Police (SAP) in Odisha while Sahoo is now posted as the IGP, Training at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in the capital city here.

Notably, two Odisha-cadre IPS officers—Ravi Kanta and Mitrabhanu Mahapatra—went on central deputation recently.

Ravi Kanta and Mitrabhanu have been appointed as IG and DIG of the Border Security Force (BSF).