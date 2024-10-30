Bhubaneswar: Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today inaugurated automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) for ‘Mo Bus’ passengers in the Odisha capital here and at the holy town of Puri.

The ATVMs were inaugurated at strategically chosen locations at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal BSABT and Master Canteen OD Terminal in the capital city and at Puri bus stand.

The Minister also flagged off 12 new electric buses of the CRUT at BSABT in the capital city. He announced the introduction of Mo Bus services in two new routes (65 & 66) connecting Master Canteen to Wonder La Water Park and Khordha New Bus Stand, and Airport to Pathargadia/KISS College via Master Canteen to enhance accessibility and convenience for commuters.

“The state government is committed to enhancing urban mobility in the state. This expansion symbolizes our commitment to building a sustainable future under VIKSIT Odisha vision,” said the Minister.

The CRUT is now operating altogether 475 buses in 97 routes. Of these buses, 95 are electric ones. The ATVMs located at strategically chosen locations will facilitate seamless ticketing for Mo Bus passengers, he added.

According to the Minister, The ATVMs are equipped with advanced features to issue tickets with a variety of payment methods including cash, UPI and coins and provide detailed route information. The installation of these ATVMs will not only streamline the ticketing process but also enable the authorities to effectively monitor count and increase digital footprint, opined the Minister.

Mahapatra unveiled the logo of ‘Odisha Yatri’ and inaugurated a kiosk at BSABT for drivers’ registration and passenger assistance during his visit. “Odisha Yatri App aimed at both empowering drivers and improving customer experiences. The app will operate on zero commission. CRUT is the first service provider to obtain aggregator licence in Odisha,” he said.

He further reiterated this initiative aligns with the state’s broader vision of ‘VIKSIT Odisha’. Earlier a MoU has been signed between CRUT, Moving Tech (the parent company of Namma Yatri), ONDC and Odisha Road Safety Society (ORSS) for implementation of Odisha Yatri project.

Among others, H&UD Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhi, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and CRUT Managing Director N. Thirumala Naik were present on the occasion.