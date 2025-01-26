Bhubaneswar: At least two passengers were reportedly killed and several others were injured after a bus of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) overturned in Angul district today.

The mishap took place while the bus was on its way from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district to Angul in the afternoon.

The passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn on the National Highway-149 in Samal area of Angul.

There were around 50 passengers in the bus. Several passengers got trapped under the vehicle. Two of them reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, the police and Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the trapped the passengers.