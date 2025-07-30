Bhubaneswar: Two senior Odisha-cadre IPS officers have been empanelled for central deputation.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the empanelment of altogether 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from various state cadres, including the two officers from Odisha, for holding posts at the Centre.

Senior Odisha-cadre IPS officers RP Koche (1993 batch) and Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa (1994 batch) have been empanelled for holding posts at the Centre.

Both Koche and Jethwa have been empanelled to hold Director General (DG) or equivalent posts at the Centre.

Koche is now serving as the Director of Intelligence while Jethwa is the Director of Vigilance in Odisha.