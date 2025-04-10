Bhubaneswar: Two youths were reportedly stabbed by miscreants over past enmity in the Odisha capital today.

As per reports, a scuffle ensued between two groups over some issues in the city here yesterday.

Members of one group today invited the opposite group for an amicable solution to the dispute.

However, the two groups once again clashed with each other. Soon, members of one group attacked the rival group with knives before fleeing the spot.

Two youths reportedly sustained grievous injuries in the attack. The injured duo has been admitted to the Capital Hospital.