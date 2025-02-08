Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Hospitals Ltd. (KHL), in partnership with the Children’s Cross Border Pediatrics Foundation (CCPF), successfully conducted free urology and plastic surgery procedures for 20 children from underprivileged backgrounds. The surgeries were performed by Dr. Abhisek Anand, Pediatric Urologist, and Dr. Rimpi Jain, Plastic Surgeon, Kalinga Hospital Ltd., under the expert supervision of the CCPF surgical team.

CCPF, a U.S.-based non-profit organization, comprises volunteer medical professionals dedicated to providing free multi-specialty surgical and rehabilitative care for children with complex medical conditions. Their surgical team includes world-renowned pediatric orthopedic, urological, and plastic surgeons, pediatricians, and nurses, who specialize in

handling intricate, multi-specialty cases through a cross-disciplinary approach.

Dr. Sita Kantha Dash, Chairman, Kalinga Hospital Ltd. said, “Now many children are born with complex conditions and most of them are deprived of receiving advanced medical care. While some children are abandoned and raised in orphanages or social service organizations, others born with disabilities stay at home, even if their families do not have the resources to provide properly care to them. Kalinga Hospital & CCPF will reach to them and provide treatments in the best possible way.”

“This collaborative effort between CCPF and Kalinga Hospitals Ltd. ensures that children from deprived communities receive the critical care they need. By working alongside local hospital teams, CCPF not only helps patients but also shares invaluable medical expertise, best practices in healthcare worldwide fostering a culture of knowledge exchange and skill development.”, said Nilanjana Mukherjee, Managing Director, Kalinga Hospital Ltd.

Kalinga Hospitals Ltd. remains committed to serve the community and is proud to be associated with CCPF in making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in need.