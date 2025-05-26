Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania has said that the state is strengthening its efforts to combat cybercrime by expanding infrastructure and training personnel.

Currently, the state has 14 functional cyber police stations. The state government has now approved the establishment of 20 more, which is expected to significantly boost cybercrime prevention and investigation effort, the top cop said.

The DGP informed that police officers are already receiving cybercrime-related training at the state level. Plans are underway to extend this training to the district level soon, ensuring that officers across Odisha are better equipped to handle complex cyber offences.

Describing it as a major step in strengthening the state's cyber policing, Khurania said the Odisha Police is focused on the technical upskilling of its personnel. A four-day technical training session is being conducted at the Crime Branch Cyber Cell, where officers are being trained to deal with evolving cyber threats.