Bhubaneswar: As many as 2.05 lakh posts are vacant in different departments of Odisha Government. This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

Replying to a query of Ganeswar Behera, BJD MLA from Kendrapara, the Chief Minister said a total of 5,96,647 posts in the State have been sanctioned. The data of the Finance Department showed the number of sanctioned posts till December 31, 2023, Majhi added.

The BJD Legislator sought a reply from the Chief Minister how many government posts have been sanctioned in Odisha and how many posts are lying vacant department-wise.