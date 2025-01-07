Bhubaneswar: Announcing the final publication of the Photo Electoral Roll SSR (Special Summary Revision) 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, stated a total of 2,10,904 new voters have been added in the State. With this, the total number of electors in the State stands at 3,40,72,744.

The CEO further informed today Odisha has 1,72,05,150 male voters (50.5%) and1,68,64,160 female voters (49.49%). There are 3,434 transgender electors in the State.

The number of voters aged 18-19 years has reached 5,99,555, representing 1.76% of the total electorate, the CEO said.

It further stated the gender ratio has increased from 976 in the draft roll to 980 in the final roll, signalling enhanced gender inclusivity.

There are 5,22,364 persons with disability (PWD) electors (1.53%) in the state. The number of senior citizens aged 85 and above stands at 3,38,516 (0.99%).

The CEO mentioned 24,799 prospective electors in the 17 plus age group have applied for inclusion and will be enrolled in subsequent updates based on qualifying dates in 2025. (with resect to1st Apr 2025,1st July 2025,1st Oct 2025)

RS Gopalan, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, stated, “The final publication of the Photo Electoral Roll 2025 is a testament to the collective effort of the election machinery and the enthusiastic participation of citizens. We are particularly encouraged by the increased representation of young voters and the improvement in gender ratio. These numbers reflect Odisha's progress toward a more inclusive and representative democracy.”