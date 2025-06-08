Cuttack: While 22 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cuttack district, Chief District Medical Officer Dr. Prashant Kumar Hota assured the situation is not alarming.

Providing details, Dr. Hota said five of the infected individuals have been admitted to hospitals, while the remaining 17 are in home quarantine. He confirmed the condition of all patients is stable.

The Cuttack CDMO urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautions. “Anyone experiencing symptoms should avoid crowded places and stay at home. Wearing masks is essential, and those with suspected symptoms should consult a doctor immediately,” he advised.

Citing the Ministry of health and Family Welfare, Dr. Hota added the currently prevalent variant of the virus is not causing severe illness in most cases.