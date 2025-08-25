Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu today announced major developments in Odisha’s aviation sector, including the revival of defunct airstrips and operationalisation of new facilities.

The Minister informed that 22 non-functional airstrips in the state will soon be made operational to boost regional air connectivity. He also confirmed that the much-awaited Puri airport project is moving forward. The airport, to be named after Lord Jagannath, has already received land and necessary clearances. Ground operations are expected to begin shortly.

Naidu said the Centre has amended guidelines for seaplane operations. Seaplane services will start in the country from October this year, with Odisha’s Chilika Lake identified as one of the destinations. Besides Chilika, seaplanes will also operate in Andaman, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, he said.