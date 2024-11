Bhubaneswar: Crocodile attacks have claimed as many as 22 lives in Odisha's Kendrapara district in the last five years, informed Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in the State Legislative Assembly today.

The minister was replying to a question by MLA Pratap Keshari Deb.

As per the information provided by the minister, 22 persons lost their lives in crocodile attacks in Brahmani, Baitarani, and Kharasrota rivers in the district between 2019-20 and 2023-24.