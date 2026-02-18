Bhubaneswar: Altogether 22 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Odisha will be upgraded into Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

The state government today exchanged an MoU in this regard with the Tata Technologies. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

The 22 government ITIs will be upgraded into the Centres of Excellence (CoEs) with a total project cost of Rs 779 crore. As per the MoU, the state government will bear 14 percent of the project cost, while Tata Technologies will contribute approximately 86 percent.

The upgraded ITIs will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and industry-grade equipment, bringing training infrastructure at par with modern industrial standards.

The Centres of Excellence will focus on high-growth and emerging sectors such as automobile including electric vehicles, design and verification tools, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and advanced manufacturing, advanced CNC and VMC machining, advanced plumbing technology, and process control and automation technology, said the state government.

Tata Technologies will also extend comprehensive handholding support for five years, including deployment of trainers, maintenance of equipment, and facilitation of placements to ensure strong industry linkage and sustainable outcomes, it added.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister underscored that making Odisha’s youth industry-ready remains a central priority of the state government. He observed that while infrastructure builds industries, it is skills that build the human capital necessary to sustain and grow them.

“Skill development is not a peripheral welfare measure; it is a core economic strategy that will drive inclusive growth and global competitiveness,” he said, adding that empowering youth with relevant and future-ready skills is essential to achieving the state’s long-term development goals.

On the occasion, three other MoUs were also exchanged. A collaboration with UNICEF will leverage the YouthHub platform to facilitate placement of over 2,000 girls through digital skilling and an outcome-based funding model.

A partnership between the World Skill Center and Kawasaki Robotics India Pvt. Ltd. aims to strengthen capacity in robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies, preparing youth for advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Another MoU between the World Skill Center and Atreya Global Pvt. Limited will create structured overseas employment pathways in Germany and other European countries by integrating skilling, language training, placement facilitation, and post-placement support.