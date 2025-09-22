Bhubaneswar: As many as 22 cases of student suicides have been reported in government and private schools, colleges, and universities across Odisha from June 2024 to date, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question by MLA Sofia Firdous, the Chief Minister shared a district-wise list of such incidents.

According to the data, Rayagada reported the maximum number of cases, with four incidents of student suicide occurring in the district during the period.

It was followed by Keonjhar (3), Bhubaneswar UPD (2), and Bolangir (2).

A total of 11 people have been arrested in these cases.