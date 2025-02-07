Bhubaneswar: Taking initiative for improvement in working conditions for traffic police personnel, who often work in extreme weather conditions, Odisha Government today dedicated 22 traffic aid posts at major localities in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Chairman Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra inagurated 22 traffic aid posts during a programme at Khandagiri ensuring them necessary facilities to perform their duties effectively.

Designed to meet needs of traffic police officials, the initiative offers essential amenities such as toilet facilities, shaded rest areas, and an unobstructed view for effective traffic monitoring.

Situated at major junctions in Bhubaneswar city, a total of 22 posts have been constructed and handed over to the Commissionerate Police for use. The 22 traffic aid posts have been built at a total cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

These posts will serve as a resting place for traffic personnel, allowing them to take breaks while managing traffic at busy junctions. The posts are equipped with rest rooms and drinking water facilities for traffic personnel.

Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr. Umashankar Dash, BDA Vice Chairman N. Thirumala Naik and other senior officials of BDA were present at the event.

This apart, the Minister laid foundation stone for crematorium at Dumduma as part of a move towards improving funeral services in the city.

This crematorium reflects the government's commitment to providing dignified and accessible facilities for the deceased and their families, especially as Bhubaneswar evolves into a Smart City, the Minister said.

The proposed crematorium at Dumuduma will be built over 1.58 acres of land, with a budget allocation of Rs. 4.60 crore. The facility is designed to include a spacious waiting hall, separate changing rooms for both men and women, an administrative block, a water body, and a state-of-the-art electrical/gas crematorium. To ensure inclusivity, the crematorium be equipped with ramps and tactile signage, making it accessible to all community members. Additionally, the facility will feature parking area, security measures, and effective waste management system, emphasizing environmental sustainability.