Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has discontinued the supply of ration items to ineligible cardholders, stated Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra. Responding to a query from BJD legislator Aswini Kumar Patra from Jaleswar in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Minister revealed 22,293 ineligible ration cards have been identified and cancelled so far.

The cancelled cards account for approximately 84,757 individuals who were found to be members of these ineligible cards. Patra emphasised identifying and removing ineligible cardholders through field verification is a routine process under the parameters of the Odisha State Food Security Act, 2020.

Cuttack district recorded the highest number of cancelled ineligible cards, totaling 2,554, with 9,828 members as of March 6, 2025.

The BJD legislator also inquired about the identification of ‘ghost beneficiaries’ under the Food Security Act and requested district-wise details of ineligible cardholders.