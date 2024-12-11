Bhubaneswar: As many as 23 industries functioning in Odisha have outstanding dues of ₹1,096.32 Crore towards energy bills. This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

In written reply to a query of Congress MLA from Jeypore, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Singh Deo stated ₹4,097.67 Crore pending energy dues against 14 industries were waived off in last 10 years.

He added Jindal Steel has pending dues of ₹285 Crore towards energy bills, Visa Steel of ₹246 Crore, GMR Kamalang Energy ₹179 Crore and Maithon Ispat Nigam Limited of ₹85 Crore.

Singh Deo informed waiver of energy bill of ₹3,599 Crore was provided to Vedanta Limited. Jindal Steel’s power bill of ₹103 Crore and JK Paper Mill’s ₹26 Crore was waived off, the Deputy Chief Minister’s reply mentioned.