Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government successfully facilitated the rescue and return of 23 Odia visitors stranded in Nepal amid the recent unrest. The rescue operation was completed within five hours of receiving information about their situation.

The effort was coordinated by the Odisha Family Directorate under the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, in collaboration with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra.

The tourists had been on a holiday in Nepal when violent protests and disturbances broke out two days ago, leaving them unable to return to India on their own.

Official sources confirmed the rescued visitors have been brought back to India and are currently in transit to Odisha.