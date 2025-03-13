Bhubaneswar: The number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Odisha has seen a significant rise, as indicated by the subsidy disbursal data provided by Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

Responding to a query from Baramba Legislator Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera, the Transport Minister informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly that the Government has disbursed a total subsidy amount of ₹232.45 Crore so far. This has benefitted 1,22,578 beneficiaries under the State Government’s Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021.

Jena further detailed, as of March 6, 2025, the State has registered 8,581 two-wheeler EVs, 965 three-wheelers, 854 four-wheelers, and 73 buses.

Dalabehera inquired about the total subsidy disbursed and the number of vehicles registered under the EV Policy.