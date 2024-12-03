Bhubaneswar: A total of 233 migrant workers from Odisha have died in the last three years, informed Labour & Employees State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia in the Assembly.

Replying to BJD MLA Souvic Biswal from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly Constituency, the Minister told the House that workers, who migrated to different states from Odisha for work, 233 of them have lost their lives between 2022 and 2024.

While the highest number of 43 deaths was from Ganjam district, 26 workers from Balangir district died during the period.

Of the total number of deaths, 199 bodies were brought to Odisha. The total expenses incurred by the state government for shifting the mortal remains of deceased workers was Rs 24,16,604 in the last three years, the Minister said in his answer.

Here are details of the death of migrant workers from years 2022 till November 2024: