Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,483 cases related to atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) have been registered across various police stations in Odisha since June 2024, ST & SC Development Minister Nityananda Gond informed the State Legislative Assembly today.

He was replying to a question by MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick.

As per the minister's reply, Jajpur recorded the highest number of such cases with 269 incidents, followed by Cuttack with 159 and Jagatsinghpur with 157.

The minister said the investigation of these cases is being conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers. Each case is jointly investigated by an Investigating Officer and a Revenue Department official, ensuring a timely probe. Additionally, financial compensation is being provided to the victims, the minister added.