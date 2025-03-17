Bhubaneswar: In digital era, as many as 2603 villages have no mobile connectivity in Odisha, informed Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Replying to a query asked by MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera in Assembly, the Minister told the House that there is no mobile connectivity in 2603 villages out of total 51167 villages in Odisha.

Around 4210 mobile towers have been proposed to be installed to provide mobile connectivity in all the villages of the state through Centre's Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) project with coordination of Odisha government, of which 2572 mobile towers are functional.

The target has been set to make all mobile towers operational in Odisha by June 2025, the Minister said.