Kalahandi: Celebrating the four-day long 27th Kalahandi Utsav – Ghumura 2025, Vedanta Lanjigarh, India’s leading producer of metallurgical-grade alumina and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium, showcased the company’s transformative community development initiatives in the region right from day one by unveiling its stall.

Cynosure at the Vedanta booth was the display of handcrafted marvels from Project Adikala, a transformative initiative that revives India’s oldest art forms - Saura and Dhokra - and empowers over 200 rural families through sustainable livelihoods. Complementing these artistic displays were homemade organic products developed by over 4,000 women under Project Sakhi that embodies Vedanta’s vision of economic independence for rural women.

Besides, the visitors were introduced to the journey of aluminum by demonstrating the transformation of bauxite ore into high-quality aluminium products at Vedanta’s cutting-edge plants. Also, the company’s sustainable operations aligned with environmental stewardship were emphasized.

Inaugurating jointly the ambitious Vedanta stall, Hon’ble Kalahandi Member of Parliament (MP) Malvika Devi and District Collector Sachin Pawar expressed their pride in the region’s unique blend of culture and modern development.

In her reactions, Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi said, “Ghumura is a vibrant celebration of our rich cultural heritage and reflects the overall progress we are making as a district. I am deeply impressed by Vedanta's contributions to the community, particularly their focus on supporting local artisans and empowering women through their impactful ground level initiatives.”

“Vedanta’s community development efforts exemplify how industrial growth can complement cultural preservation and foster socio-economic development for local communities,” remarked the local MP.

In his inaugural speech, District Collector Sachin Pawar said, “Kalahandi Utsav is a celebration of our region’s timeless heritage and community spirit. Vedanta’s ground level initiatives showcased here are a reflection of how industries can support and develop the surrounding regions, while also fully embracing their cultural legacies.”

“I applaud the company’s continuous efforts in improving education, healthcare, skill development and preserving the traditional folk art, which are an important component for the overall progress of our communities," quipped the District Collector.

Expressing his pride in being part of the gala event, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business stated, “Kalahandi Utsav serves as a platform that celebrates the soul of this region and Vedanta is proud to be a part of this grand fest. We aim to highlight not just our industrial excellence, but also our dedication to preserving Kalahandi’s heritage and supporting its people through education, health, and livelihood creation initiatives.”

“While this festival reflects the perfect harmony of progress and tradition, we are honoured to contribute”, concluded the CEO.

Notably, “Kalahandi Utsav – Ghumura” is an annual celebration of the region’s vibrant culture bringing together the rich art, traditions, and heritage of the tribal-dominated district.