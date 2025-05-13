Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 places in Odisha recorded temperatures of 40°C or above yesterday, prompting concerns over rising heat-related health issues. The State Health and Family Welfare Department today reported 282 individuals have fallen ill due to heat-related conditions.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, stated that all 282 individuals sought treatment at Government hospitals’ outpatient departments (OPDs) and were discharged the same day. None required hospital admission, he confirmed.

When asked about heatstroke-related fatalities, Dr. Mishra mentioned an unverified report of a suspected heatstroke death in Balangir district. However, he clarified the case has not been confirmed as the district administration’s report is still awaited by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of heat-related illness cases at 83, followed by Jharsuguda (72), Mayurbhanj (42), Balasore (24), Sonepur (17), and Deogarh (15).

Dr. Mishra advised residents to avoid going outdoors after 10 AM. “In case of emergencies, carry an umbrella or a cotton gamchha for protection,” he recommended. He also urged those who must go outside to stay hydrated by drinking ample amounts of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or rice water. Truck drivers have been specifically advised to avoid working in mining areas during peak heat.

Yesterday, Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature at 42.9°C, followed by Hirakud at 42.4°C.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a further rise in daytime temperatures by 2–3°C across Odisha over the next three days.