Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Home Affairs has selected 29 police personnel from Odisha for police medals under various categories for their services.

The selected police personnel will be awarded on the Republic Day 2025 tomorrow.

As per official notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, total 942 personnel of police, fire, home guard & civil defence and correctional services in the country will be awarded the Gallantry Medal, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Of total 942, 29 personnel from Odisha will be felicitated with the awards on the auspicious occassion. Of them, 19 personnel will recive police service awards, 5 fire service awards, and 5 will be conferred with medals in home guard & civil defence and correctional service.

While six personnel will be conferred with Medal for Gallantry (GM), two will receive President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 11 have been nominated for Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for Police Service category.

Similarly, the Ministry has nominated one from Odisha for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and four for Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for Fire Service. Three from the state have been selected for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service for Home Guard & Civil Defence service. Two will be awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service for Correctional Service.

Here's the list of personnel nominated for medals under various categories:

(POLICE SERVICE)

Medal for Gallantry (GM)

1. Girish Chandra Majhi - Sub-Inspector

2. Pabitra Kumar Sahoo - Havildar

3. Umesh Munda - Havildar

4. Pitambar Satnami - Constable

5. Kabi Chandra Rout - Constable

6. Susanta Kumar Sagar - Constable

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

1. Saroj Kumar Samal, Superintendent of Police.

2. Satyabadi Mallick, Constable.

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Paritosh Mandal, Constable.

2. Sk Abdul Fayaz, Sub Inspector

3. Mohammed Toshif Rabani, Constable

4. Sarat Chandra Behera, Assistant Sub Inspector

5. Trilochan Budhia, Constable

6. Tej Bahadur Gurung, Assistant Sub Inspector

7. Atula Kumar Biswal, Havildar

8. Jayanti Suna, Havildar

9. Manoja Kumar Jena, Havildar

10. Naresh Kumar Choudhury, Constable

11. Deba Prasad Mohanty, Havildar

(FIRE SERVICE)

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

1. Bhamarbar Seth, Leading Fireman

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Prasanta Kumar Sahoo, Leading Fireman.

2. Biswa Ranjan Bhoi, Leading Fireman.

3. Abhimanyu Pradhan, Leading Fireman.

4. Nagendra Kumar Bhal, Leading Fireman.

(HOME GUARD & CIVIL DEFENCE)

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

1. Pramod Kumar Rout, Civil Defence Volunteer.

2. Soubhagya Pradhan, Home Guard Company Commander.

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Sanjib Kumar Naik, Civil Defence Volunteer.

(CORRECTIONAL SERVICE)

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

1. Kuanr Marndi, Senior Superintendent.

2. Suchitra Das, Superintendent.