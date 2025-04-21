Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police arrested three persons on charges of duping many youngsters on pretext of providing them jobs in Israel.

The accused persons were identified as Babulahari Gouda, Mahesh ramchandra Lokhande and Kiran Shashikant Ghumre. While Babulahari is a resident of Khandara village in Ganjam district of Odisha and was residing in Mumbai, his two associates belong to Mumbai.

They were arrested under sections 61(2)/54/336(3)/340(2)/319(2)/318(4)/62/143(3)/3(5) of BNS r.w. S.24 of Emigration Act, 1983.

According to reports, the trio had circulated fake advertisements on social media and used forged documents resembling official notifications from the Ministry of Labour & Employment to mislead job seekers.

Initially, they were collecting Rs 5,000 in advance from the job seekers and asked them to pay Rs 70,000 upon issuing (fake) job offer letters.

Acting on a complaint by Sunil Kumar Sah, Protector of Emigrants, Bhubaneswar (Ministry of External Affairs) on April 20, a case was registered regarding a fake interview being conducted in a hotel under Kharvel Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar for alleged recruitment to various posts in Israel.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested three accused persons in job fraud case. The investigation revealed the accused were neither authorized by the Ministry of External Affairs nor by any registered recruitment agency.

The police also seized resumes of several candidates, forged documents and 4 mobile phones from possession of the accused persons.