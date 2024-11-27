Bhubaneswar: Security has been tightened in the Odisha capital here for the 59th Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) conference, scheduled to begin on November 29.

Odisha is hosting the conference for the first time. Many high-profile dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval are scheduled to attend the three-day conference.

As part of the security arrangements, the Commissionerate Police has declared at least five locations in the city here as no-fly zones.

Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh has declared Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, State Guest House and IPS Mess at Maitri Vihar as no-fly zones ahead of the conference, scheduled to conclude on December 1.

Similarly, the routes from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan and IPS mess have been declared as the no-fly zones during the visits of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, said the Commissionerate Police today.

The authorities have deployed personnel from BSF, CRPF, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) as part of the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

The entire city has been placed under CCTV surveillance and the cops have intensified patrolling for the three-day event.