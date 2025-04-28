Bhubaneswar: Three eminent persons from Odisha were conferred with the Padma Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi today.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and Durga Charan Ranbir with the Padma Shri awards for their remarkable contributions in various fields.

Mahapatra got Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of medicine while Gadanayak and Ranbir were felicitated for their achievements in the field of art.

Mahapatra is an eminent neurosurgeon and he has authored several books and research papers. He had headed the neuro surgery department at AIIMS, New Delhi and also served as the first director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Gadanayak is a renowned sculptor. He is well-known in India and abroad for his contributions to the world of art.

Ranbir is a distinguished figure in Odissi dance. He is a one of the most senior Gurus in the classical dance form.

Apart from Mahapatra, Gadanayak and Ranbir, eminent Odia writer Pratibha Satpathy was selected for this year’s Padma Shri award.

This year, altogether seven eminent persons from various fields were selected for Padma Vibhushan, 19 for Padma Bhushan and 113 for Padma Shri.

Notably, the Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities including social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.