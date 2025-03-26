Bhubaneswar: Three employees of Electricity Department were killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Sonepur district today.

Two others were critically injured in the accident that took place on Sonepur-Sambalpur road near Matupali Square under Ulunda police limits in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Artatrana Purohit (40) and Sanjib Patra (40) of Gaudagaon under Ulunda police limits and Sushil Nayak (28) of Nayakpara village under Hikudi police outpost limits.

The three employees of the Electricity Department were returning to their office at Ulunda in a four-wheeler after collecting electricity bills in the evening.

A speeding truck collided with the four-wheeler head on after its driver lost control over the vehicle.

The collision was so severe that both the vehicles overturned on the road.

Sushil, who was driving the four-wheeler, died on the spot while Artatrana and Sanjib were declared dead on arrival at Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital and Ulunda hospital respectively.

The driver and helper of the trick sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The duo was rushed to the Sonepur DHH.

The police have seized the two vehicles and launched a probe into the incident.