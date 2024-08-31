Paradeep: Three nationals from Ghana were found aboard a Chinese ship at Paradip Port here in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, raising concerns about national security.

Taking prompt action, the Immigration Department issued a notice to the Chinese ship directing them not to deboard any more ports in India.

According to reports, carrying coal from Russia for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, MV Great Sheng Wen, a Chinese bulk carrier ship, reached Paradip Port along with 20 crew members including 3 Ghanaians on Saturday morning.

However, it is yet to be ascertained for what purpose the three Ghanaians have arrived on the ship.

The Immigration department ordered the Chinese ship to release the commodities at the earliest and leave Paradip port.

The port security personnel along with the Immigration Department inspected the ship, which has been guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the port.

The three Ghana nationals are suspected to have escaped from their country on the Chinese ship when it was in the African nation in April.