Bhubaneswar: The Delhi Police has arrested three persons in connection with the rape of a woman from Odisha in the national capital on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi today.

“The police have arrested three persons in connection with the rape case. They have also seized an auto-rickshaw used in the crime. We have asked Delhi Police to conduct further probe into the incident,” said the Chief Minister after reaching New Delhi on a two-day visit today.

Notably, the 34-year-old victim, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped her in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was later rescued by the police team who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she underwent treatment.

Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Chief Minister had earlier reviewed the progress of the investigation by Delhi Police. He had also enquired about the health condition of the victim.

The Odisha government had deputed Inspector General of Police (CAW & CW) S. Shyni to Delhi to coordinate with the local police in their investigation into the rape case.

Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania had also talked to Delhi Police Commissioner in connection with the case.