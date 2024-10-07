Burla/Sambalpur: As many as three house surgeons sustained injuries following a violent group clash with PG students at the prestigious Veer Surendra Sai Institute Of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla on Sunday. The injured were identified as former president of the UG Student association Dr Prabhat Kumar Jena, former general secretary of the association Dr N Biswaranjan and Arpit Shubam Das, the former auditor.

As per reports, the annual function of the UG Students Association was underway when a group of PG students allegedly attacked the three house surgeons. Though the reason behind the clash is not established yet, past enmity is suspected to have triggered the fight.

The injured victims who reached out to Burla police and filed a written complaint along with 20 other house surgeons, alleged that the attack was 'pre-planned' and threated to call off duty and stage a strike until they got justice. While Jena alleged that the PG students suddenly attacked them when they reached the function venue, the other two victims corroborated the claims.

VIMSAR Director Bhabagrahi Rath along with SDPO Amit Mohanty were also present. Till reports last came in, efforts were on to resolve the fight in presence of IIC Amil Pradhan.