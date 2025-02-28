Bhubaneswar: Three persons were killed and two others were critically injured after an SUV rammed a stationary truck in Odisha’s Bargarh district today.

The mishap took place at Ghess under Melchhamunda police limits in Bargarh in the afternoon.

The speeding SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio (CG-13-AY-9054), rammed the stationary truck from the rear.

There were altogether five occupants in the SUV when it met with the mishap. The SUV was badly damaged in the collision.

One among the five occupants died on the spot while two others were declared dead on arrival at a nearby health facility.

The two-critically injured persons were shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur. However, the identities of the deceased as well as the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

The ill-fated SUV bore a registration number of Chhattisgarh. So, it is suspected that the deceased as well as the injured are from the neighbouring state, said a local.