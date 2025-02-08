Bhubaneswar: Three youths were killed in a road mishap while returning home from a fair in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The accident took place in Suliapada area of Mayurbhanj in the afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Bijan Deo, Rabindra Deo and Dadal Nayak of Dhatika village under Kujidihi panchayat.

The three youths went to Bhima Mela, a village fair, at nearby Singada in the afternoon.

The trio met with the accident while returning home on a bike after visiting the fair.

The three youths died on the spot after their bike collided with a roadside tree near Dimia village.

The collision was so intense that the motorcycle was disintegrated into two parts, locals said.

On being informed, a police team led by Suliapada Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Aditya Prasad Jena rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

According to police, the bodies will be sent for postmortem tomorrow.