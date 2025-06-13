Bhubaneswar: Two youths and a minor boy were killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The mishap took place in Keonjhar Sadar area in the afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Badal Naik (22), Sanat Naik (21) and Bibhu Barik (15) of Suakati under Keonjhar Sadar police limits.

A speeding truck hit the trio’s bike from the front while they were travelling to Keonjhar from Suakati.

One of them died on the spot while the locals rescued the two others and rushed them to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. The injured duo died while being treated at the DHH.

The truck driver along with the vehicle fled the spot soon after the mishap, reports said.

Expressing anger over the incident, hundreds of locals staged a road blockade on Suakati-Keonjhar road, causing traffic disruptions.

The road blockade was lifted after the police reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

The cops have registered three cases in connection with the road mishap and launched a probe.