Sambalpur: Three youths were killed after a motorcycle collided head-on with a container truck on National Highway 53 in Odisha's Sambalpur district today. The accident also triggered a fire in the container vehicle.

The incident took place near Pithamaren under the Jamankira police limits. According to reports, three youths were travelling on a motorcycle when the vehicle collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was severe, leaving the motorcycle trapped under the wheels of the container truck. All three riders died on the spot.

Soon after the collision, the motorcycle caught fire, and the flames later spread to the container truck. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

However, the front portion of the container truck was damaged in the fire, while the motorcycle was completely gutted.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.