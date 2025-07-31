Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, three villagers were killed in an elephant attack in Baghadharia village under Hindol police limits of Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jhulana Dehuri (55), her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri (60), and a villager named Sashi Sahu.

According to reports, the attack took place when Jhulana was plucking flowers near her home. Suddenly, a wild elephant appeared and attacked her. Hearing her cries for help, her brother-in-law Karunakar rushed out of the house but was also attacked by the elephant. Both died on the spot.

Shortly after, another villager, Sashi Sahu, came face-to-face with the elephant and was severely injured in the attack. The victim was rushed to the Angul district headquarters hospital by locals. However, doctors declared Sashi dead at the hospital.

The incident triggered widespread anger and panic among locals, who alleged administrative inaction despite repeated elephant intrusions in the region.

Following the deaths, irate villagers carried the bodies to the Cuttack-Sambalpur road near Satmile Chhak, around 3 km from the village, and staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the victims’ families and the immediate construction of solar-powered fences to prevent further elephant intrusions.

On being informed, SDPO Satya Kumar Nanda, Hindol IIC Charulata Behera, and Forest Ranger Gautam Pradhan reached the site and attempted to pacify the protestors. Efforts were underway to resolve the matter and restore normalcy.

Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said the family members of the deceased will receive compensation from the state government, while action will be taken against the concerned officers of the department.

"Compensation will be provided by the state government to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the elephant attack, and strict action will be taken against the officers who have been negligent in their duties. In this regard, following the instructions of the Chief Minister, I have directed the departmental officers accordingly," the minister said.

The Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has suspended the Forest Guard-in-Charge and Forester with immediate effect.