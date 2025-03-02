Bhubaneswar: Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two scooters in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The accident took place on the Karanjia-Singada road near Mahadevshala in Mayurbhanj in the afternoon.

Two of the deceased persons have been identified as Bataram Gagrai and Ratan Kumar Chatara of Singada Kudasahi. The identity of the third deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

The collision was so intense that two persons died on the spot while the third one was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

On being informed, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nabakrushna Nayak reached spot and launched a probe into the incident.

It is suspected that rash driving could be the reason behind the mishap.