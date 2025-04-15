Sundargarh: In a tragic road accident in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, three youths lost their lives while returning home after watching a Jatra show today.

The mishap took place around 3 AM near Bhoipali on the Biju Expressway under Badgaon police limits. The victims were returning from the Jatra show held in Badgaon when the motorcycle they were riding lost balance and crashed into the rear of a stationary tractor parked on the roadside.

All three riders died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The deceased have been identified as Dillip Nayak, Thansundar Sa, and Chandan Luhar, all residents of Biratola village under Sundargarh Sadar police station limits.

On being informed by locals, police reached the accident site and recovered the bodies, which were later sent to Badgaon Hospital for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.